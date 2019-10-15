UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Iraq President Salih Discuss Need To Stop Turkey's Offensive In Syria - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:04 PM

Pompeo, Iraq President Salih Discuss Need to Stop Turkey's Offensive in Syria - Statement

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday that he and Iraqi President Barham Salih discussed the need to stop Turkey's military operations in northeast Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday that he and Iraqi President Barham Salih discussed the need to stop Turkey's military operations in northeast Syria.

"Spoke with Iraqi President Barham Salih yesterday to discuss our concerns over ongoing Turkish military incursion into northeast Syria and the need for Turkey to stop its military offensive," Pompeo said via Twitter. "I also affirmed our commitment to a strong, sovereign and prosperous Iraq."

On October 9, Turkey launched an offensive in neighboring Syria in a bid to create a safe zone along the border that would be free of Kurdish fighters.

Turkey considers the Kurdish forces in Syria an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it has classified as a terrorist organization.

The Turkish military has said it now controls the Syrian border cities of Ras al-Ain and Tell Abiad.

Since the United States withdrew its troops from northern Syria, the Kurds have turned to the Syrian government to help repel the Turkish offensive. The Syrian government has deployed the army in the area and began operations.

The Syrian government has said Turkey's offensive in northern Syria is an act of aggression and it violates the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

