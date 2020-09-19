Pompeo Says US Will Provide $348Mln In New Funds For Venezuelan Refugees
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States is allotting an additional $348 million for refugees who have fled Venezuela.
"I am glad today to announce an additional $348 million in humanitarian assistance to help Venezuelans who fled [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro's brutality," Pompeo said on Friday.