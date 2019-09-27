Pompeo to Visit Italy, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Greece Next Week - State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Italy, the Vatican, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Greece during a trip to Europe next week, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Italy , the Vatican, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Greece during a trip to Europe next week, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

Pompeo will start his trip with a visit to the Vatican, where he will have a private audience with Pope Francis and deliver remarks at a bilateral Symposium on Partnering with Faith-Based Organizations, Ortagus said.

"In Rome, Italy, the Secretary will meet with President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio," she added.

During his next stop in Montenegro, Pompeo plans to hold discussions with President Milo Djukanovic, Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic.

In North Macedonia, he will meet with President Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and other government officials, while in Greece he will conduct negotiations with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Defense Minister Panos Panagiotopoulos, Ortagus said.