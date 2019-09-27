UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Visit Italy, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Greece Next Week - State Department

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:57 PM

Pompeo to Visit Italy, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Greece Next Week - State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Italy, the Vatican, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Greece during a trip to Europe next week, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Italy, the Vatican, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Greece during a trip to Europe next week, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

Pompeo will start his trip with a visit to the Vatican, where he will have a private audience with Pope Francis and deliver remarks at a bilateral Symposium on Partnering with Faith-Based Organizations, Ortagus said.

"In Rome, Italy, the Secretary will meet with President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio," she added.

During his next stop in Montenegro, Pompeo plans to hold discussions with President Milo Djukanovic, Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic.

In North Macedonia, he will meet with President Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and other government officials, while in Greece he will conduct negotiations with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Defense Minister Panos Panagiotopoulos, Ortagus said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Visit Rome Italy Macedonia Greece Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Lahore Arts Council revives rich tradition of stre ..

45 seconds ago

Cable network fined for showing Indian television ..

50 seconds ago

Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi awards life term i ..

52 seconds ago

National Assembly panel resents Pak-PWD performanc ..

55 seconds ago

KP Assembly passes 'Regional and District Health A ..

9 minutes ago

Macro adjustment policies resulting in stronger gr ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.