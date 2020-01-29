UrduPoint.com
Pompeo's Concern Due To 'Assault' By Russia, Syria On Idlib Hypocrisy - Russian Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:38 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "concern" over the "assault" by Russia and Syria on Idlib's people was hypocrisy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "concern" over the "assault" by Russia and Syria on Idlib's people was hypocrisy.

"The United States is monitoring with grave concern the situation in northwest Syria where the combined forces of Russia, the Iranian regime, Hizballah, and the Assad regime reportedly are conducting a large-scale assault upon the people of Idlib and western Aleppo provinces," Pompeo said in a press statement January 27.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, commenting on Pompeo's words, criticized the State Department.

"For the entire period of Russia's active fight against international terrorism in Syria, there has not been a single public statement by the US Department of State in support of this fight. Moreover, all the moralizing by the State Department on Syria and the 'concern' about the alleged suffering of 'civilians' appear exclusively at the time of a crushing defeat of terrorists and the long-awaited liberation of peaceful Syrians," Konashenkov said.

"Accompanied by similar hypocritical tweets by the US Department of State, Syrians in Aleppo, Palmyra, Hama, Homs, Duma, Daraa, Suwayda, Quneitra, Deir ez-Zor were earlier liberated and now, in contrast to Raqqa destroyed by US bombings, are organizing peaceful life on their own," Konashenkov said.

He said the US Department of State and US sanctions were making it difficult to restore Syria's peace.

Konashenkov said the Syrian army, during its defensive and offensive activities in Idlib, had destroyed and captured eight tanks, over 15 infantry fighting vehicles, 49 pickups, four drones and dozens of artillery cannons.

