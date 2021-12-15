UrduPoint.com

Pope Prays For Haiti After Dozens Killed In Gas Truck Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:26 PM

Pope prays for Haiti after dozens killed in gas truck blast

Pope Francis expressed his solidarity with Haitians Wednesday following a massive gas truck explosion that killed at least 62 people, calling the island nation's people "sorely tried"

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Pope Francis expressed his solidarity with Haitians Wednesday following a massive gas truck explosion that killed at least 62 people, calling the island nation's people "sorely tried".

"Poor Haiti, one thing after another; they are a people who suffer," said the pope, a day after an overturned gas truck in the city of Cap-Haitien exploded, killing scores of people and injuring dozens more.

"Let us pray, let us pray for Haiti, these are good people, religious people, but they are suffering so much," Francis said, following his Wednesday general audience at the Vatican.

"I am close to the inhabitants of that city and the families of the victims, as well as the injured," said the pope. "I invite you to join me in praying for these brothers and sisters of ours, who are so sorely tried."Dozens of people who had tried to collect spilled fuel, a precious commodity, after the truck overturned were burned alive, according to authorities, who are still searching for victims.

Related Topics

Injured Poor Cap-Haitien Haiti Gas

Recent Stories

Kohli exposes selectors’ decision of sacking him ..

Kohli exposes selectors’ decision of sacking him from captaincy of white-ball ..

16 minutes ago
 Malan surpass Babar to become No. 1 batsman

Malan surpass Babar to become No. 1 batsman

1 minute ago
 Project initiated to save Peshawar canals from sew ..

Project initiated to save Peshawar canals from sewerage water

1 minute ago
 Sugar Committee's report to be made public tomorro ..

Sugar Committee's report to be made public tomorrow: Hammad Azhar

1 minute ago
 EU regulator says J&J Covid vaccine can be used as ..

EU regulator says J&J Covid vaccine can be used as booster

6 minutes ago
 China Becoming International Focal Point of Sputni ..

China Becoming International Focal Point of Sputnik V, Sputnik Light Production ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.