Pope prays for Haiti after dozens killed in gas truck blast

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Pope Francis expressed his solidarity with Haitians Wednesday following a massive gas truck explosion that killed at least 62 people, calling the island nation's people "sorely tried".

"Poor Haiti, one thing after another; they are a people who suffer," said the pope, a day after an overturned gas truck in the city of Cap-Haitien exploded, killing scores of people and injuring dozens more.

"Let us pray, let us pray for Haiti, these are good people, religious people, but they are suffering so much," Francis said, following his Wednesday general audience at the Vatican.

"I am close to the inhabitants of that city and the families of the victims, as well as the injured," said the pope. "I invite you to join me in praying for these brothers and sisters of ours, who are so sorely tried."Dozens of people who had tried to collect spilled fuel, a precious commodity, after the truck overturned were burned alive, according to authorities, who are still searching for victims.