Pope To Meet With Top Iraqi Cleric On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

Pope to Meet With Top Iraqi Cleric on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Pope Francis and Iraq's top Shiite cleric Ali Sistani will meet in Najaf on Saturday, a day after the pontiff arrived in the country for his first ever visit.

The two religious leaders are expected to make a joint call for peace and coexistence in the region where the Christian minority is still being discriminated against.

The 84-year-old pope arrived in Iraq on Friday for a historic trip, the first since the world went into lockdown last spring. He was welcomed in Baghdad by the prime minister and driven through the streets lined with Vatican flags.

