Portugal to lift suspension of flights with UK and Brazil

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Portugal will lift its suspension on flights with the United Kingdom and Brazil for "essential trips" as it moves ahead with an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the interior ministry said Friday.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said late Thursday that Portugal will from Monday start the third phase of a gradual lifting of curbs, after the country was hit with a powerful coronavirus wave in January.