Power Restored In 7 Ukrainian Regions After Russian Strikes On Infrastructure - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Seven Ukrainian regions have been reconnected to the electricity supply after recent Russian strikes on energy facilities, media reported on Thursday.

"At the moment, according to the president's office, seven regions are powered. These are the regions of Kiev, Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Volyn, Rivne and Cherkasy. There is also light in most regions of Lviv, Vinnytsia and Odesa," the Ukrainian tv channel Rada reported.

The most difficult energy situation has developed in the cities of Kiev and Dnipro, according to the report.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 70% of the city was still de-energized. He added that water supply had been partially restored.

Over half of the consumers of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region are still out of electricity supply, the head of the regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, said. Power outages will be carried out to cope with the difficult situation in the energy sector, he noted.

"Power engineers are continuing to restore electricity supply. Up to 50% of the region's consumers are provided with electricity.

But the situation in the energy sector is complicated. Therefore, power outages will continue everywhere in order to minimize the load on the network," Reznichenko said on social media.

The situation with electricity supply in the Odesa region is under control, regional administration chief Sergey Bratchuk said. He noted that the region may return to planned power outages instead of emergency ones later in the day.

On Wednesday, a nationwide air raid alert was issued throughout Ukraine. Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that several energy facilities were damaged by Russian airstrikes.

Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure objects since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

