Prague to Announce New Expulsion of Russian Diplomats on Wednesday - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) On Wednesday, the Czech Foreign Ministry will announce the expulsion of a new group of Russian diplomats, Prague-based online publication Seznam reported on Tuesday, citing its sources in the republic's government.

According to the publication, President Milos Zeman will appoint new foreign minister, Jakub Kulhanek before further purges are announced in the ranks of the Russian embassy.

The expulsion should not affect Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky, the publication noted.

According to the Czech Foreign Ministry, as of Tuesday, 27 diplomats and 67 technical personnel remained at the Russian Embassy in Prague, while 5 diplomats and 19 technical personnel remained at the Czech Embassy in Moscow.

Earlier on Tuesday, First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also the interim foreign minister, announced that he had invited the Russian ambassador to the ministry on Wednesday. In a message posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Hamacek wrote that he expected a different reaction from the Russian side to the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from Prague. In this regard, Hamacek added that he was "ready for anything," even to build relations with Russia from scratch and send all Russian diplomats home.