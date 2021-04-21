UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prague To Announce New Expulsion Of Russian Diplomats On Wednesday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:50 AM

Prague to Announce New Expulsion of Russian Diplomats on Wednesday - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) On Wednesday, the Czech Foreign Ministry will announce the expulsion of a new group of Russian diplomats, Prague-based online publication Seznam reported on Tuesday, citing its sources in the republic's government.

According to the publication, President Milos Zeman will appoint new foreign minister, Jakub Kulhanek before further purges are announced in the ranks of the Russian embassy.

The expulsion should not affect Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky, the publication noted.

According to the Czech Foreign Ministry, as of Tuesday, 27 diplomats and 67 technical personnel remained at the Russian Embassy in Prague, while 5 diplomats and 19 technical personnel remained at the Czech Embassy in Moscow.

Earlier on Tuesday, First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also the interim foreign minister, announced that he had invited the Russian ambassador to the ministry on Wednesday. In a message posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Hamacek wrote that he expected a different reaction from the Russian side to the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from Prague. In this regard, Hamacek added that he was "ready for anything," even to build relations with Russia from scratch and send all Russian diplomats home.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Facebook Prague All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

2 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

2 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

22 minutes ago

Court adjourns NAB pleas for approval to close inq ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.