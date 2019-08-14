UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Presence Of IS Supporters In Austria Remains Primary Domestic Security Threat - BVT Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 09:50 PM

Presence of IS Supporters in Austria Remains Primary Domestic Security Threat - BVT Report

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Islamic terrorism remains the greatest threat to Austria's security, with supporters of the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) still present in the country, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT) said in a report, issued on Wednesday.

The counterintelligence body's report, dedicated to the situation in Austria in 2018, pointed out that the Alpine nation enjoyed more security than other EU countries. The BVT said that, last year, fewer people had left Austria for Syria and Iraq to join terrorists. The country also faced no terror attacks in 2018.

At the same time, the report still views Islamic terrorism as the main threat to Austria. BVT Director Peter Gridling stressed that, despite IS's defeat, there are still some of its supporters in Austria and IS leaders remain active and have large amounts of funds.

Gridling noted that last year, 320 people wanted to leave Austria for Syria and Iraq, with 62 of them having been prevented from the journeys, 93 having returned to Austria and 58 likely to have been killed. According to the BVT, 107 militants from Austria are still fighting in conflict areas.

The BVT director also marked the decreasing number of left extremist crimes, while right extremism was on the rise.

The Islamic State is an international terror organization that is actively disseminating ideas of radical islam across the world. The group seized huge territories in Syria and Iraq in 2014, which were later retaken by the countries' governments. The organization has also claimed responsibility for a number of terror attacks that have occurred around the world.

Related Topics

Militants World Syria Russia Iraq Same Alpine Austria 2018 From

Recent Stories

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

3 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

3 hours ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

3 hours ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.