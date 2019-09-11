UrduPoint.com
President Of Equatorial Guinea To Attend Africa-Russia Summit In Sochi - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:24 PM

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo will attend the first ever Russia Africa summit set to take place in the Russian city of Sochi in October, the country's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima told Sputnik.

"Yes, the president will be there. A big delegation from Equatorial Guinea," Lima confirmed.

The Russia-Africa summit will be held in Sochi on October 24.

"We will be in Sochi. I encourage Russian companies to present technologies," Lima told Sputnik.

