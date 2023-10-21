President Of The Philippines Leaves Riyadh
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Republic of the Philippines and the accompanying delegation left here today following participation in the Riyadh Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
At King Khalid International Airport, the president of the Philippines was seen off by several officials.