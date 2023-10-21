Open Menu

President Of The Philippines Leaves Riyadh

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM

President of the Philippines leaves Riyadh

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Republic of the Philippines and the accompanying delegation left here today following participation in the Riyadh Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

At King Khalid International Airport, the president of the Philippines was seen off by several officials.

Related Topics

Riyadh Philippines Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

36 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

46 minutes ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

53 minutes ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

58 minutes ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

60 minutes ago
 If the quality of education improves by privatizin ..

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,the ..

1 hour ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, W ..

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with U ..

Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with UAE to US$1bn, say Kazakh Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World