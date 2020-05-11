President Reintroduces Coronavirus-Related Curfew in 31 Turkish Provinces From May 16-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has introduced a four-day curfew in 31 provinces across the country over the coronavirus pandemic starting on Saturday.

Erdogan has already introduced curfew in the 31 provinces, including Antalya, Ankara and Istanbul, on several dates in April and earlier in May.

"From May 16-19, a curfew will be reintroduced. It will start at midnight on Saturday [21:00 GMT on Friday] and last until midnight on [Wednesday]," Erdogan said in a televised address to the nation on Monday.

The president added that in nine Turkish provinces, namely Adana, Diyarbakır, Mardin, Trabzon, Ordu, Denizli, Kahramanmaras, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, the ban on entry and exit was lifted, while it remained in 16 other provinces, including Ankara and Istanbul.

So far, Turkey has confirmed 138,657 cases of the coronavirus and the death toll has reached 3,786. Over 92,000 patients have recovered in Turkey since the outbreak.