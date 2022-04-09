Presidents of United States, South Africa Discuss Situation in Ukraine - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, have discussed the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the food security in Africa, the White House said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. President Biden emphasized the strength of the bilateral partnership, as well as global challenges brought on by Russia's further invasion of Ukraine, addressing climate change, and enhancing our partnership on trade, health security, and the Covid-19 pandemic," the White House said in a statement on late Friday.

During the conversation, Biden pointed out the need for a clear, unified international response to the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"The leaders also shared views on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the impact of the crisis on supply chains, commodity prices, and food security in Africa," the statement added.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.