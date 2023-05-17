UrduPoint.com

Prince Harry, Meghan In 'near Catastrophic' New York Car Chase

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi in New York, a spokesperson for the couple said Wednesday

The incident happened on Tuesday night after Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, attended an awards ceremony in America's financial capital.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was with them in the vehicle, the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson said in a statement.

A source close to the couple said Meghan and Harry were pursued by half a dozen blacked out vehicles with "unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them." "The chase could have been fatal," the source added, claiming a number of possible traffic violations including driving on the sidewalk, running red lights and reversing down a one-way street, were committed.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

Harry has long had a difficult relationship with the media.

He blames press intrusion for causing the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash in a tunnel in Paris in 1997 while she was being pursued by paparazzi.

