Prince Harry, Meghan Visit Nigeria For Invictus Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle visited Nigeria on Friday as part of his promotion of the Invictus Games, the sporting event he founded for wounded military veterans.

The couple arrived Friday in the capital Abuja where they visited a school to open an event on mental health for students there in a trip that also saw the prince meet wounded Nigerian soldiers.

Greeted by a drum and dance group from the Igbo ethnic community, Harry and Meghan toured the Lightway Academy where they were welcomed by cheering pupils.

"If you take anything away from today, just know that mental health affects every single person," he told students, wearing a traditional Nigerian bead necklace.

"The more you talk about it, the more you can kick stigma away.

Meghan joined Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, on the stage before they left for a meeting with Nigerian military commanders as part of the Invictus programme.

"I see myself in all of you," she told the children to applause.

The duchess has claimed Nigerian heritage.

Excited pupils waved the couple off outside the academy.

"It was really cool. I just wanted to touch him," said student Nnena Edeh, 13, as the prince left the school. "It was really inspiring."

Prince Harry was in London on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the games. As with all his trips to the UK since he moved to the United States in 2020, his visit prompted fresh speculation over a reconciliation with his family.

