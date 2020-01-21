UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prince Harry Rejoins Meghan And Archie In Canada: Media Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:05 PM

Prince Harry rejoins Meghan and Archie in Canada: media reports

Prince Harry arrived in Canada to rejoin his wife Meghan and son Archie Monday, British media reported, as the couple start a new life after their shock exit from the royal fold

Vancouver, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Prince Harry arrived in Canada to rejoin his wife Meghan and son Archie Monday, British media reported, as the couple start a new life after their shock exit from the royal fold.

The Daily Mail newspaper said he landed at Vancouver International Airport on British Airways flight 85 from London's Heathrow at about 7 pm local time.

It published a photo of him wearing a blue beanie and jeans with a backpack over his shoulders after slipping out a back staircase, escorted by security.

Sky news published footage of Harry descending the steps of an aircraft.

A waiting minivan on the tarmac took him to a connecting flight to Victoria, where he and his family spent the last two months.

The information could not be confirmed by AFP journalists who had staked out the Vancouver and Victoria airports. A videographer, however, saw two vehicles leaving the Victoria area mansion where the couple had been staying for the past two months.

The Duchess of Sussex was earlier spotted with Archie taking dogs for a walk in the neighborhood.

She'd also made outings last week to Vancouver, visiting a women's shelter and a charity that supports girls.

According to local reports, the couple are looking to buy a beachside house in Vancouver, or possibly in Toronto, where Meghan spent several years while acting in the television series "Suits." Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, who remains sixth in line to the throne, attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, seeming in good spirits as he met the presidents of Malawi and Mozambique, and the Moroccan prime minister.

He also had an informal 20-minute private meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hosted the event.

Harry skipped a summit dinner for visiting African leaders at Buckingham Palace in order not to overshadow his brother William's hosting of the event, the Daily Mail reported.

He and Meghan are bowing out entirely from representing the British monarchy, in a crisis that has shaken the centuries-old institution.

He said on Sunday night they did not want to quit their royal duties but reluctantly accepted there was "no other option" if they wanted to cut loose from public funding and seek their own income in pursuit of a more independent life.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Vehicles Wife Victoria London Vancouver Toronto Buy Malawi Mozambique Women Sunday Family Media Event TV From Airport

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 2 (55%) Pakistanis opine that smoking is ..

5 minutes ago

Convening A Workshop on Family Bank Experience in ..

5 minutes ago

Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s  appeal for his job ..

12 minutes ago

China's former Interpol chief sentenced to 13 year ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines probing possible case of Chinese virus ..

2 minutes ago

Thai Supreme Court Rules Opposition Party Not Guil ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.