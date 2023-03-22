UrduPoint.com

Prince William, Catherine Arrive In Poland To Visit Troops On Wednesday - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Prince William, Catherine Arrive in Poland to Visit Troops on Wednesday - Reports

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived in Poland on March 22 to visit British soldiers stationed in the country, the Polish news outlet Fakt reported on Wednesday, citing its own sources

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived in Poland on March 22 to visit British soldiers stationed in the country, the Polish news outlet Fakt reported on Wednesday, citing its own sources.

A plane with members of the British royal family on board landed at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport around lunchtime on Wednesday, the news outlet found out.

William and Catherine are expected to visit troops stationed in the city of Rzeszow in Subcarpathia Province, as well as the MEDEVAC HUB medical center in the village of Jasionka where injured soldiers from Ukraine receive treatment, according to Fakt.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Visit Rzeszow Wales Poland Hub March Family From Airport Prince William

Recent Stories

US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign We ..

US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign Weather - Report

9 minutes ago
 Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland ..

Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland - Foreign Ministry

9 minutes ago
 Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Clo ..

Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Closure - Transport Ministry

5 minutes ago
 World Tuberculosis Day to be observed on March 24

World Tuberculosis Day to be observed on March 24

5 minutes ago
 Canada to Invest C$1.1Bln on Boosting Rare Disease ..

Canada to Invest C$1.1Bln on Boosting Rare Disease Drug Access - Health Minister

5 minutes ago
 Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss 'Grain ..

Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss 'Grain Deal' - Ankara

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.