Prince William, Catherine Arrive in Poland to Visit Troops on Wednesday - Reports

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived in Poland on March 22 to visit British soldiers stationed in the country, the Polish news outlet Fakt reported on Wednesday, citing its own sources

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived in Poland on March 22 to visit British soldiers stationed in the country, the Polish news outlet Fakt reported on Wednesday, citing its own sources.

A plane with members of the British royal family on board landed at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport around lunchtime on Wednesday, the news outlet found out.

William and Catherine are expected to visit troops stationed in the city of Rzeszow in Subcarpathia Province, as well as the MEDEVAC HUB medical center in the village of Jasionka where injured soldiers from Ukraine receive treatment, according to Fakt.