UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prominent Chechen Ombudswoman Kheda Saratova Dies Aged 55 - Human Rights Council

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 03:50 PM

Prominent Chechen Ombudswoman Kheda Saratova Dies Aged 55 - Human Rights Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Kheda Saratova, a member of the Human Rights Council under the leader of Russia's Chechen Republic and a well-known rights advocate, died at the age of 55 after succumbing to an illness, council chairman Timur Aliev told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Kheda Saratova died from illness, this is a great loss for us, for the entire human rights movement," Aliev said.

According to various media reports, the human rights activist died of post-coronavirus complications.

Saratova, born in 1965, has been actively involved in returning women and children from war zones in Syria and Iraq.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Iraq Died Chechen Republic Women Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

5 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

1 hour ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

3 hours ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 7, 2021 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.