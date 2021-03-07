Prominent Chechen Ombudswoman Kheda Saratova Dies Aged 55 - Human Rights Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Kheda Saratova, a member of the Human Rights Council under the leader of Russia's Chechen Republic and a well-known rights advocate, died at the age of 55 after succumbing to an illness, council chairman Timur Aliev told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Kheda Saratova died from illness, this is a great loss for us, for the entire human rights movement," Aliev said.

According to various media reports, the human rights activist died of post-coronavirus complications.

Saratova, born in 1965, has been actively involved in returning women and children from war zones in Syria and Iraq.