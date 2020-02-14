UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prominent Islamic Scholar Charged With 2 More Counts Of Rape - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Prominent Islamic Scholar Charged With 2 More Counts of Rape - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Distinguished Swiss scholar of islam Tariq Ramadan on Thursday has been charged with two additional counts of sexual assault, Radio France Internationale broadcaster reported.

The French law enforcement began investigating Ramadan after two women sued him for rape in October 2017.

In February 2018, he was charged with two counts of rape.

The new charges were declared at the court hearing in Paris. According to the broadcaster, Ramadan's latest accusers were questioned by the police in February 2019. Their photos were also found on his computer.

Ramadan is currently on leave from Oxford University where he is employed as a Contemporary Islamic Studies professor.

Related Topics

Hearing Police France Paris Oxford February October Women 2017 2018 2019 From Court Ramadan

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

45 minutes ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

45 minutes ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

45 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

2 hours ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

3 hours ago

Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club snatches AWST 2020 ba ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.