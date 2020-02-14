Prominent Islamic Scholar Charged With 2 More Counts of Rape - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Distinguished Swiss scholar of islam Tariq Ramadan on Thursday has been charged with two additional counts of sexual assault, Radio France Internationale broadcaster reported.

The French law enforcement began investigating Ramadan after two women sued him for rape in October 2017.

In February 2018, he was charged with two counts of rape.

The new charges were declared at the court hearing in Paris. According to the broadcaster, Ramadan's latest accusers were questioned by the police in February 2019. Their photos were also found on his computer.

Ramadan is currently on leave from Oxford University where he is employed as a Contemporary Islamic Studies professor.