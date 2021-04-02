Protection of Belarusian Border With Poland to Be Strengthened - Border Committee

Belarus and Russia are preparing a new border security program for 2023-2027, according to which the protection of the country's border with Poland will be strengthened, Deputy Head of the Belarusian State Border Committee Sergey Novikov said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Belarus and Russia are preparing a new border security program for 2023-2027, according to which the protection of the country's border with Poland will be strengthened, Deputy Head of the Belarusian State Border Committee Sergey Novikov said on Friday.

"Currently, the border services of Belarus and the border services of the FSB [the Federal Security Service] of Russia are working together to formulate a new program for the development of border security for the period 2023-2027. Within the framework of which it is planned to strengthen the protection of the Belarusian-Polish section of the border through the construction and reconstruction of engineering barriers, as well as the modernization of the existing signaling complexes, increasing the level of equipment of border units with the necessary equipment," Novikov said.