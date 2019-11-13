Protests in Iraq Could Pave Way to Necessary Reforms, Prime Minister Mahdi Says

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Mass anti-government demonstrations that have been ongoing in Iraq could be a "great opportunity" for carrying out reforms in the country, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has announced.

"The demonstrations are an important occurrence and a great opportunity for reforms that would solve the problems that have accumulated over a long period of time," Mahdi said, as quoted by As-Sumariya tv on Tuesday.

The prime minister added that the demonstrators should not accuse cabinet members of corruption and pointed out that since the current government started its work several months ago, "economic activity" in Iraq has increased.

In the last week of October, Mahdi said that he would carry out a cabinet reshuffle and introduce changes to election laws amid escalating violence in the country.

The prime minister also announced a 50 percent reduction in salaries for high-ranked officials, including ministers and the president. In addition, the Iraqi authorities have promised to consider amending the constitution to decrease the number of parliamentarians.

On October 31, Iraqi President Barham Salih said that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had agreed to resign amid nationwide protests.

The Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) of Iraq said on Sunday that over 300 people have been killed and nearly 15,000 were injured during protests in Iraq.