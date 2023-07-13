Open Menu

Proud Boys Member Sentenced To 5 Years In Connection With January 6 Events - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Proud Boys Member Sentenced to 5 Years in Connection With January 6 Events - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Daniel Scott, a member of the organization Proud Boys who led a charge through a police line on the US Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to five years in prison, the Washington Post reported.

Scott, 30, bowled over two officers guarding a staircase leading up from the Capitol's lower West Terrace, which paved the way for a group led by other Proud Boys members to reach a level with exterior doors and windows where the building was first breached shortly thereafter, the report said on Wednesday.

Scott is one of nearly 20 people identified by the US government as part of the Proud Boys, whose actions on January 6, 2021, at the Capitol were concocted by four leaders that were found guilty of seditious conspiracy earlier this year, the report said.

The report quoted Scott as saying that he regrets what happened on January 6 and would have to live with it for the rest of his life.

Scott pleaded guilty in February to assaulting officers and obstructing Congress's confirmation of the 2020 election results.

Related Topics

Election Police Washington Terrace January February Congress 2020 Post From Government

Recent Stories

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

2 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

3 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

4 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

3 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

4 hours ago
Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

4 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

4 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

4 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

4 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World