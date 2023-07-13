Proud Boys Member Sentenced to 5 Years in Connection With January 6 Events - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Daniel Scott, a member of the organization Proud Boys who led a charge through a police line on the US Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to five years in prison, the Washington Post reported.

Scott, 30, bowled over two officers guarding a staircase leading up from the Capitol's lower West Terrace, which paved the way for a group led by other Proud Boys members to reach a level with exterior doors and windows where the building was first breached shortly thereafter, the report said on Wednesday.

Scott is one of nearly 20 people identified by the US government as part of the Proud Boys, whose actions on January 6, 2021, at the Capitol were concocted by four leaders that were found guilty of seditious conspiracy earlier this year, the report said.

The report quoted Scott as saying that he regrets what happened on January 6 and would have to live with it for the rest of his life.

Scott pleaded guilty in February to assaulting officers and obstructing Congress's confirmation of the 2020 election results.