Pulitzer Prize Board Awards Special Citation to Ukrainian Journalists

The Pulitzer Prize Board has awarded a special citation to Ukrainian journalists, according to the list of winners released on the prize's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The Pulitzer Prize board has awarded a special citation to Ukrainian journalists, according to the list of winners released on the prize's website.

They were awarded for "courage, endurance, and commitment to truthful reporting" of the situation in Ukraine during Russia's military operation.

The Washington Post newspaper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in the category of Public Service for the coverage of the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

The New York Times newspaper won in three categories, including the category of International Reporting for coverage of the US airstrikes in the middle East.

The Miami Herald received the award in the nomination of breaking news Reporting for the reports on the condominium collapse in the US city of Surfside, Florida, in June, 2021.

The Pulitzer Prize, established in 1917, is the US award for achievements in newspaper, magazine, online journalism, literature and musical composition.