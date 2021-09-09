Putin Announces Minute of Silence in Memory of Zinichev, Noginsk Victims

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a minute of silence in memory of Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev and victims of a gas explosion in Noginsk, a town in the Moscow region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a minute of silence in memory of Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev and victims of a gas explosion in Noginsk, a town in the Moscow region.

Putin chaired a meeting of the Russian Pobeda Organizing Committee on Thursday. The president spoke about Zinichev who tragically died on Wednesday in the city of Norilsk trying to save another person's life.

"In addition, yesterday in the Moscow region there was a tragedy, a gas explosion, there are also injured and dead. I ask you to honor the memory of all our lost citizens with a minute of silence," Putin said.