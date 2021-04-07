UrduPoint.com
Putin Believes Russia, Armenia Will Soon Restore Pre-Pandemic Trade Volume

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:47 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday that the two countries would soon bring their bilateral trade to the pre-pandemic level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday that the two countries would soon bring their bilateral trade to the pre-pandemic level.

"The volume of our trade is quite high.

At the same time, last year we saw a certain decrease due to different reasons, mostly those related to the coronavirus pandemic. I am sure that we will restore this volume and make further progress in the near future," Putin said at the talks in Moscow.

