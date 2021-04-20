UrduPoint.com
Putin, Cuban President Confirm Determination To Strengthen Partnership - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:33 PM

Putin, Cuban President Confirm Determination to Strengthen Partnership - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, confirmed mutual determination to strengthen strategic partnership during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, confirmed mutual determination to strengthen strategic partnership during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"The mutual determination to comprehensively strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Cuba was confirmed.

The importance of joint work on the implementation of agreed projects in trade, economic and other areas was emphasized," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also congratulated Diaz-Canel on becoming the first secretary of the central committee of Cuba's Communist Party.

"[Sides] expressed readiness to coordinate efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus infection," the Kremlin added.

