UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Erdogan Holding Talks In Sochi For Over Five Hours

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:44 PM

Putin, Erdogan Holding Talks in Sochi for Over Five Hours

Talks between Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have been ongoing for over 5 hours at the Sochi residence of the Russian leader, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Talks between Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have been ongoing for over 5 hours at the Sochi residence of the Russian leader, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the conversation between the two heads of state was expected to be thorough, difficult and long, as they had to discuss "many topics," focusing on the situation in Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Cairo-Moscow Talks on Resumption of Charter Flight ..

53 seconds ago

Consul General of Qatar calls on Governor Sindh

54 seconds ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Canada's Pr ..

56 seconds ago

UK Home Secretary Makes Probe Into Manchester Aren ..

57 seconds ago

Speakers call for awareness raising campaigns to f ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court adjourns GIDC case till October 29

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.