Putin, Erdogan Holding Talks In Sochi For Over Five Hours
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:44 PM
Talks between Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have been ongoing for over 5 hours at the Sochi residence of the Russian leader, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the conversation between the two heads of state was expected to be thorough, difficult and long, as they had to discuss "many topics," focusing on the situation in Syria.