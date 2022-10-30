Putin Expresses Condolences to South Korean President Over Stampede in Seoul - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol over a stampede in Seoul which killed at least 153 people and injured 103 others, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The stampede occurred in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon on Saturday evening after tens of thousands of people gathered in the district to hold Halloween celebrations.

"Please accept my deep condolences over the death of a large number of people after such a tragic incident in Seoul. I ask you to pass the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those wounded," the telegram read.

Among those deceased were 20 foreigners, including four Russian nationals, the Russian Embassy in Seoul said.