Putin In Trade Push On Final Day Of China Trip
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Russian leader Vladimir Putin was in the northeastern city of Harbin on Friday, the final day of a visit aiming to promote crucial trade with China and win greater support for his war effort in Ukraine
Putin arrived Thursday on his first trip abroad since his March re-election, meeting President Xi Jinping for talks in which the leaders framed their nations' ties as a stabilising force in a chaotic world.
China and Russia's strategic partnership has only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine, but Beijing has rebuffed Western claims that it is aiding Moscow's war effort.
China has also offered a critical lifeline to Russia's isolated economy, with trade booming since the invasion and hitting $240 billion in 2023, according to Chinese customs figures.
Putin's trip to Harbin is part of efforts to enhance that economic relationship.
The city, near the border with Russia, has long served as a key hub for cross-border trade and cultural exchange.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of a Russia-China trade expo on Friday, Putin hailed energy ties between the two countries and promised to "strengthen" them.
"Russia is ready and able to continuously power the Chinese economy, businesses, cities and towns with affordable and environmentally clean energy," he said.
"As the world is on the threshold of the next technological revolution, we are determined to consistently deepen bilateral cooperation in the field of high technologies and innovations."
Moscow's state news agency TASS said Putin was accompanied by Han Zheng, China's vice president.
Putin said Friday that Moscow's partnership with China was not targeted against anyone.
China and Russia were "important components of contemporary civilisation", he said.
"We have our own point of view on how we should develop," he warned.
