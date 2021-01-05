UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Merkel Discuss Possibility For Joint Production Of COVID-19 Vaccines - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Putin, Merkel Discuss Possibility for Joint Production of COVID-19 Vaccines - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, putting an emphasis on possible prospects of joint production of vaccines against the virus, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"The issues regarding the cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic have been discussed with an emphasis on possible prospects of joint production of vaccines. It was agreed that the dialogue on this topic will be continued between the health ministries and other specialized agencies of the two countries," the press release said.

The Kremlin noted that the sides had also focused on the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, particularly, under the Minsk complex of measures and the other agreements reached within the Normandy format.

According to the press release, the leaders congratulated each other on New Year and Christmas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Christmas German Minsk Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EGA’s new Al Taweelah alumina refinery delivers ..

2 minutes ago

29 shops sealed over SOPs violation in lahore

1 minute ago

David Miller, Rashid Khan, Chris Gayle feature in ..

31 minutes ago

Four booked over power theft in sargodha

1 minute ago

E-vouchers in Beijing helps generate 13 bln yuan o ..

1 minute ago

Interior minister updates PM on meeting with Hazar ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.