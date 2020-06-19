Putin, Mongolian President Hold Phone Talks on COVID-19 Response - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mongolian counterpart, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, have discussed COVID-19 response and the bilateral relations in a phone conversation, held at the Mongolian side's initiative, the Kremlin said on Friday

"They have highly appraised the development of the bilateral strategic partnership.

They have discussed the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the Russian president's official visit to Mongolia in September 2019, chiefly regarding trade and the economy. They have also touched upon the coronavirus infection spreading problematic," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Battulga congratulated Putin on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II and said that Mongolian servicemen would take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24, the Kremlin added.