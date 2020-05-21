Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to provide financial assistance to the Republic of Dagestan before May 25 to help the region implement measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

"The Russian government should provide the Republic of Dagestan with additional financial support from the Federal budget to [help Dagestan] implement measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus infection," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Russian media reported that more than 40 doctors died in the republic from community-acquired pneumonia and the coronavirus disease.

Later, the regional Health Ministry noted that the cause of their death was not only pneumonia and COVID-19 but also other coexisting diseases.

Meanwhile, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer health watchdog, said that the situation with the spread of the coronavirus in Dagestan just began to stabilize and was "in a very delicate equilibrium."

As of Wednesday, there are 3,643 cases of COVID-19 in Dagestan with 90 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours, while the official death toll stands at 36. Over 2,200 patients have recovered.