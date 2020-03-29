UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Orders Measures To Support Small, Medium Enterprises Amid COVID-19 Pandemic By Mon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

Putin Orders Measures to Support Small, Medium Enterprises Amid COVID-19 Pandemic by Mon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday instructed the government to take a set of urgent measures to support small and medium enterprises in Russia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as follows from documents published on the Kremlin website.

In particular, Putin ordered to ensure by Monday that Russia's small- and medium-sized businesses can postpone all tax payments except VAT for the next six months.

"To postpone for six months the terms of payment of taxes and advance payments (except for VAT), including the terms of payment of taxes provided for by special tax regimes for taxpayers classified as small- and medium-sized businesses and operating in the industries defined in accordance with sub-item 'b' of item 1 of this list of instructions (most affected ones, including by the spread of the new coronavirus infection)," the instruction said.

Likewise, the president ordered the reduction to 15 percent of insurance contributions to social funds from salaries of employees of small and medium-sized businesses that exceed the level of minimum wage.

Microenterprises ” businesses with less that 15 employees and revenue up to $1.5 million ” affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be able to get a six-month delay in payments of insurance contributions to social funds, according to the order.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sunday All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy urges residents to shop responsibly, ..

58 seconds ago

Over a thousand COVID-19 cases in India confirmed

31 minutes ago

Tokyo confirms 68 new coronavirus cases, record da ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends suspension of work and flight ..

46 minutes ago

Oman registers 15 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber launches COVID-19 online course to ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.