Putin Orders To Take Measures To Support Beslan Residents Affected By 2004 Terror Attack
Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:45 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to take the necessary measures to provide additional support to Beslan residents who suffered as a result of the 2004 terrorist attack.
"The Government of the Russian Federation... should take the necessary measures to provide additional support to the residents of Beslan who suffered as a result of the terrorist attack on September 1-3, 2004," according to a list of instructions posted on the Kremlin website after a meeting of the Human Rights Council.