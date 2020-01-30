UrduPoint.com
Putin Orders To Take Measures To Support Beslan Residents Affected By 2004 Terror Attack

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:45 PM

Putin Orders to Take Measures to Support Beslan Residents Affected by 2004 Terror Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to take the necessary measures to provide additional support to Beslan residents who suffered as a result of the 2004 terrorist attac

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to take the necessary measures to provide additional support to Beslan residents who suffered as a result of the 2004 terrorist attack.

"The Government of the Russian Federation... should take the necessary measures to provide additional support to the residents of Beslan who suffered as a result of the terrorist attack on September 1-3, 2004," according to a list of instructions posted on the Kremlin website after a meeting of the Human Rights Council.

