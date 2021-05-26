UrduPoint.com
Putin Ratifies Russian-Kazakh Military Cooperation Agreement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:15 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying the military cooperation agreement that Russia and Kazakhstan signed in Nur-Sultan on October 16, 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying the military cooperation agreement that Russia and Kazakhstan signed in Nur-Sultan on October 16, 2020.

The document was published on the official legal information portal.

The agreement was signed because some of the provisions of the bilateral cooperation deal signed on March 28, 1994 became irrelevant.

The document determines "the international legal framework regulating the implementation of military cooperation events between Russia and Kazakhstan, and the forms of their implementation."

The two countries' defense ministries are in charge of agreement implementation, according to the explanatory note.

