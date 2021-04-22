UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Intends To Discuss Sensitive Issues With Lukashenko

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:26 PM

Putin Says Intends to Discuss Sensitive Issues With Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he intends to discuss sensitive issues with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during a meeting on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he intends to discuss sensitive issues with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during a meeting on Thursday.

"Dear Alexander Grigorievich, I am glad to see you. There are many events, life goes on as usual. But we also have fundamental things that relate to bilateral relations, and we have something to talk about in a multilateral format. But first, despite all the sensitive issues that we today we will certainly discuss, I would like to note that our relations are developing, developing successfully," Putin said during the meeting.

The Russian president also said that the two countries have a high volume of mutual trade despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am sure that everything will be restored and in the same volume, there is everything for this," Putin said.

Moreover, the Russian president noted that Moscow and Minsk are deepening military cooperation.

"Our teams are working very effectively. I mean both the government team and the teams through the administration. As we can see, now also through the special services. We are deepening our cooperation in the field of military cooperation and in the field of security in the broadest sense of the word," Putin said.

At the same time, the Russian leader mentioned that there are more issues to be agreed upon by the two countries.

"A lot of positive things have already been done. There is also something that we still need to agree on, to agree on our positions. On the whole, work is going well in all areas," Putin added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Same All Government

Recent Stories

Court issues arrest warrants of Hanif Abassi in S ..

2 minutes ago

UAF declared second best university of the country ..

2 minutes ago

Angola flood death toll rises to 24

2 minutes ago

Maulana Fazlur-Rehman condemns Quetta blast

2 minutes ago

KPK govt to identify development priorities, proje ..

2 minutes ago

New US Trial Tests Multi-Drug Cocktail on Patients ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.