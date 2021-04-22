Putin Says Intends to Discuss Sensitive Issues With Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he intends to discuss sensitive issues with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during a meeting on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he intends to discuss sensitive issues with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during a meeting on Thursday.

"Dear Alexander Grigorievich, I am glad to see you. There are many events, life goes on as usual. But we also have fundamental things that relate to bilateral relations, and we have something to talk about in a multilateral format. But first, despite all the sensitive issues that we today we will certainly discuss, I would like to note that our relations are developing, developing successfully," Putin said during the meeting.

The Russian president also said that the two countries have a high volume of mutual trade despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am sure that everything will be restored and in the same volume, there is everything for this," Putin said.

Moreover, the Russian president noted that Moscow and Minsk are deepening military cooperation.

"Our teams are working very effectively. I mean both the government team and the teams through the administration. As we can see, now also through the special services. We are deepening our cooperation in the field of military cooperation and in the field of security in the broadest sense of the word," Putin said.

At the same time, the Russian leader mentioned that there are more issues to be agreed upon by the two countries.

"A lot of positive things have already been done. There is also something that we still need to agree on, to agree on our positions. On the whole, work is going well in all areas," Putin added.