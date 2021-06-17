UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Navalny's FBK Continues Operation Despite Being Labeled As Foreign Agent

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

The fact that the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), founded by Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, was labeled as a foreign agent does not mean that it ceased operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

"I will repeat once again what I already said about the so-called foreign agents and people who claim to be non-system opposition ...

The US has adopted a law stipulating that the country will support certain political organizations in Russia. At the same time, they declared Russia an enemy and said they would contain Russia's development. Then what kind of political organizations the US and other members of the Western community should support in Russia? ... Obviously, we declared them foreign agents, like the Americans did in 1930s, but this does not mean the operation is ceased, they can work," Putin said at a press conference after negotiations with US President Joe Biden.

