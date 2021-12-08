Putin Says Raisi May Visit Russia Next Year

(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may visit Russia at the beginning of the next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may visit Russia at the beginning of the next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We spoke about the Iranian problem. I hope that my invitation will be accepted by the president of Iran and that he will be able to visit Russia at the beginning of next year," Putin told a press conference after his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi.