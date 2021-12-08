Putin Says Raisi May Visit Russia Next Year
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may visit Russia at the beginning of the next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday
"We spoke about the Iranian problem. I hope that my invitation will be accepted by the president of Iran and that he will be able to visit Russia at the beginning of next year," Putin told a press conference after his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi.