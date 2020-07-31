UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Bills On State Procurement Quotas For Russian Goods

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Putin Signs Bills on State Procurement Quotas for Russian Goods

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday two bills on the minimal share of Russian products among the purchases of the country's governmental customers and state-owned companies, according to a document published at the official legal information website.

One of the bills gives the Russian government the right to set a minimum quota for Russian goods as well as works and services they are used for, bought by state and municipal clients, with exception of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the Federal Security Service (FSB), and the state protection services. The other law bestows a similar right but in relation to state-owned corporations, companies, and some other legal entities.

If the share of Russian goods and services does not meet the quota by the end of the year, governmental customers must explain it. In their initial edits, the bills mandated quotas for goods, works, and services from the Eurasian Economic Union members, which was changed during their second reading.

The bills will enter into force in ten days after having been made public, and 30 days later, Russian state-owned companies and other legal entities will be required to put information about a country of origin of a given product into purchasing agreements.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Reading From Government Share

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

1 minute ago

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

2 hours ago

4500 police officials to ensure security on Eid ul ..

7 seconds ago

Sindh Governor, MNAs discuss steps taken to solve ..

4 minutes ago

RWMC to remove 9000 tons waste on Eid ul Azha

4 minutes ago

Irish supreme court quashes govt climate plan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.