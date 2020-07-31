Putin Signs Bills on State Procurement Quotas for Russian Goods

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday two bills on the minimal share of Russian products among the purchases of the country's governmental customers and state-owned companies, according to a document published at the official legal information website.

One of the bills gives the Russian government the right to set a minimum quota for Russian goods as well as works and services they are used for, bought by state and municipal clients, with exception of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the Federal Security Service (FSB), and the state protection services. The other law bestows a similar right but in relation to state-owned corporations, companies, and some other legal entities.

If the share of Russian goods and services does not meet the quota by the end of the year, governmental customers must explain it. In their initial edits, the bills mandated quotas for goods, works, and services from the Eurasian Economic Union members, which was changed during their second reading.

The bills will enter into force in ten days after having been made public, and 30 days later, Russian state-owned companies and other legal entities will be required to put information about a country of origin of a given product into purchasing agreements.