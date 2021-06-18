Putin Signs Decree On Elections to Lower Chamber of Parliament on September 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on elections to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, on September 19, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"In accordance with part 2 of article 5 of the Federal Law ... schedule the elections of lawmakers of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia of the new composition for September 19, 2021," the Kremlin said in a statement.