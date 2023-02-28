UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law Suspending Russia's Participation In New START - Document

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Tuesday that suspends Russia's participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), according to the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Tuesday that suspends Russia's participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), according to the official legal information portal.

On February 21, Putin said in a message to the Federal Assembly that Russia was suspending participation in the New START, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from the treaty.

"It is provided that Russia suspends the operation of the Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, signed in Prague on April 8, 2010," the explanatory note read.

The law may come into force after its official publication, according to the document.

The decision on the resumption of Russia's participation in the treaty will be made by the president.

