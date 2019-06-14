UrduPoint.com
Putin Stresses Need For SCO To Block Sponsoring Of Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:34 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that fighting terrorism remained one of the key priorities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), stressing the need to block the possibility to sponsor terrorists using drug trafficking revenue

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that fighting terrorism remained one of the key priorities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), stressing the need to block the possibility to sponsor terrorists using drug trafficking revenue.

"We assume that fighting terrorism and extremism remains a major priority of the organization. We believe that it is important to boost cooperation withing SCO regional anti-terrorism structure, to block sponsoring terrorists using drug trafficking revenue and to do everything to prevent them [terrorists] from obtaining chemical, biological and other types of weapons of mass destruction," Putin said at the summit of the SCO member states heads, held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

