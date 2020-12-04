UrduPoint.com
Putin To Attend Virtual Artificial Intelligence Conference On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Putin to Attend Virtual Artificial Intelligence Conference on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the artificial intelligence AI Journey conference via video link on Friday.

AI Journey, the largest artificial intelligence forum in Eastern Europe, was held for the first time in Moscow in 2019.

It was attended by over 5,000 participants, including leading international and Russian experts in AI and data analysis, as well as representatives of over 1,000 companies ” leaders in development and application of AI technologies in business processes.

This year's online edition started on Thursday and will run through Saturday.

