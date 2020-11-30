Putin, Uzbek President Discuss Preparations for CIS Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed preparations for the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and fight against the coronavirus, including use of Russia's vaccines, the Kremlin said Monday

"The discussion concerned preparations for the upcoming December summit of the Council of the leaders of CIS member states, which will be chaired by Uzbekistan and held online," the Kremlin said.