Putin, Vucic Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Developments Around Kosovo - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, the situation in Ukraine and the developments around Kosovo, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"The exchange of views on a number of international issues has continued, including the situation in Ukraine and the development of events around Kosovo," the Kremlin said in a statement.