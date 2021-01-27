Putin Will Communicate With Foreign Companies Heads at Davos Economic Forum - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, set to deliver an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos later on Wednesday, will answer moderator's questions and communicate with heads of major foreign companies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, set to deliver an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos later on Wednesday, will answer moderator's questions and communicate with heads of major foreign companies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin will answer several questions by the moderator of the session, this will mark the end of the open section, which will be broadcast. Then there will be a technical break for around five minutes, after which Putin will take part in a meeting with the heads of major international companies, in the videoconference format as well," Peskov said at a briefing.