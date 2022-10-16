Putin Will Not Attend COP 27 Because No Breakthroughs Expected - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the 2022 Climate Change Conference (COP27) next month because no breakthroughs are expected to be reached there, Russian Presidential Adviser on Climate Ruslan Edelgeriyev told Sputnik on Sunday.

On October 6, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian leader will not fly to Egypt in November 6-18 for the UN climate change conference.

Edelgeriyev recalled that the last time the Russian president attended the UN climate conference was in 2015. According to him, it was timed to coincide with the high-profile event of the adoption of the Paris Agreement, "a significant event in the international climate process over the past ten years or even more."

"The upcoming conference in Sharm el-Sheikh is undoubtedly very important, but such high-profile events as the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015 are not expected to take place this year.

I would also like to note that the President himself appointed me as the head of the delegation at this conference. I really appreciate the trust placed in me and I intend to fully justify it," the Russian presidential climate adviser said.

Russia's approach to the issue of global warming has not changed.

"Such a problem exists and it must be solved by working together. This has been the basis of our policy for decades," Edelgeriyev said.

The Paris Agreement was adopted in December 2015 following the 21st Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris. With 193 signatories to date, it marks the first global effort in history to coordinate fight against climate change.