MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Under Russian President Vladimir Putin's bill on amendments to the national constitution, one person cannot serve as the president for more than two terms.

Putin has submitted to the lower house of the country's parliament draft amendments to the Russian constitution, aimed at improving the regulation of certain aspects of public government organization.

"Article 81 should read as follows: ... The president of the Russian Federation is elected for a six-year term by citizens of the Russian Federation on the basis of universal, equal and direct suffrage, through a secret vote. One person cannot serve as the president of the Russian Federation for more than two terms," the bill, released on the online database of the lower chamber, read.