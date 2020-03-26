Russian President Vladimir Putin in his recent address to the nation has laid out a unique, proactive model of the coronavirus response that looks unlike those being implemented in Europe and Asia, the chair of the Spiritual Assembly of Russia's Muslims told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin in his recent address to the nation has laid out a unique, proactive model of the coronavirus response that looks unlike those being implemented in Europe and Asia, the chair of the Spiritual Assembly of Russia's Muslims told Sputnik.

In a special address to the nation on Wednesday, Putin unveiled a number of additional social protection measures for vulnerable people and businesses and announced a week of paid leave starting Monday to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. To fill up the budget, he proposed a 15 percent tax on dividends and interest taken out of the country.

"In fact, the president has formulated in his address the Russian model of response to the coronavirus crisis, which is unlike the Asian and European models. In his address to Russian nationals, the president called for working professionally, cohesively, smoothly and proactively, while adhering to the main priority the life and health of people," mufti Albir Krganov said.

According to the mufti, this was the main message for the entire nation, regardless of their nationality and religion.

"The presidential address was very timely for millions of Russians who were in limbo due to differing reports about the virus. People started slowly but surely descending into certain panic amid pouring breaking reports about the developments abroad," he added.

Putin, he says, "managed to reassure everyone" at a time of an increase in fakes and myths around COVID-19 and offered a relief package.

Russia has registered 182 new COVID-19 cases in 18 regions over the past 24 hours, which brought the total count to 840.